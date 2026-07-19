Rahul Gandhi mourns Chennamma, offers condolences to Deve Gowda family

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of Chennamma, wife of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

In a statement, LoP Rahul Gandhi said Chennamma’s strength had been a constant source of support throughout Deve Gowda’s long years in public life.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Smt Chennamma, wife of former Prime Minister Shri H.D. Deve Gowda ji. Her strength was an enduring presence through decades of public service,” he said.

He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and other members of the family.

“My heartfelt condolences to Deve Gowda ji, Kumaraswamy ji and the entire bereaved family,” the Congress leader added.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil expressed grief over the demise of Chennamma, stating that her passing was akin to the loss of a pillar of maternal strength.

In his condolence message, Patil said Chennamma, who led a fulfilled life, stood firmly beside Deve Gowda through the ups and downs of his political career. At the same time, she took responsibility for managing their large family and served as an inspiration to others.

He said her life, which began in a humble background, symbolised sacrifice, responsibility and patience.

Patil noted that Chennamma found happiness in the growth and success of her husband, H.D. Deve Gowda, and their children. He said her innocence and simplicity, which she upheld throughout her life, reflected the true spirit of womanhood.

Her life, he added, has left behind a legacy that will continue to inspire women everywhere.

He prayed that God grant strength to H.D. Deve Gowda, his children and admirers to bear the loss, and that Chennamma’s soul may rest in peace.

Chennamma, 85, passed away at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday after battling respiratory complications.

Her demise has drawn condolences from leaders across the political spectrum, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and several Union and state ministers.