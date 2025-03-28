Parents File Complaint Alleging Kidnapping of Young Woman by Man from Another Community

Udupi: A disturbing incident has come to light in Udupi, where the parents of a young woman have filed a complaint at the Udupi city police station, alleging that a young man from another community had kidnapped their daughter under the pretense of love affair.

According to the complaint filed by the woman’s father, Godwin, the accused, Mohammed Akram, a resident of Karamballi Santosh Nagar, allegedly abducted his daughter while she was on her way home from college. The complaint further alleges that Akram had previously been accused of sexual harassment by the family.

Godwin had previously filed a complaint against Akram Mohammed for sexual harassment. The family claims that Akram’s actions were motivated by a desire for revenge against them for filing the previous complaint.

The complaint alleges that Akram forced the woman to sign a marriage registration document at the Udupi sub-registration office. The family further claims that their daughter was coerced into signing the document against her will.

The Udupi city police have registered a case based on the complaint filed by the woman’s father. The police are expected to investigate the matter further and take necessary action against the accused.