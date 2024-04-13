Paresh Rawal, Divya Khossla Kumar to start shooting for ‘Hero Heeroine’ from June 10



Mumbai: Veteran actor Paresh Rawal is set to essay the role of a director in the upcoming Telugu film ‘Hero Heeroine’.

The shooting for the film, which also stars Divya Khossla, is scheduled to start from June 10 in Hyderabad.

The film is directed by Suresh Krissna and is poised to make a lasting impact on audiences worldwide with a message.

The film marks the Telugu debut of Divya Khossla. The actress had earlier said: “My work always excites me and I think that’s the place where I find so much happiness being on the sets and performing. My craft is something I connect so much with. I feel like only focusing on my craft. I am very excited about my Telugu debut.”

Talking about the film, she said, “I think it is connected with the story. It was my motivational factor and of course the director Suresh Krissna, he is very senior. He has worked with Rajinikanth and delivered iconic films.”

Her reaction on getting to work with the filmmaker, who has previously directed superstar Rajinikanth in four films such as ‘Annamalai’, ‘Veera’, ‘Baashha’ and ‘Baba’.

Divya said, “I was like ‘wow I am getting to work with such a big director in the south’.”