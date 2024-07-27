Paris Olympics: Rower Balraj Panwar finishes 4th in heat, advances to repechage

Paris: India’s sole rower Balraj Panwar advanced to the repechages after finishing fourth in heat 1 of the men’s singles scull competition in the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

The 25-year-old missed out on the direct qualification for the quarterfinals after coming behind New Zealand’s Thomas Mackintosh (6:55.92), Stefanos Ntouskos (7:01.79) and Abdelkhalek Elbanna (7:05.06), respectively. Panwar finished fourth with the timing of 7:07.11.

The top three in each heat get direct qualification for the quarters. However, the Indian rower will have another chance in the repechages.

Panwar won a bronze medal in the Asian and Oceanian Olympic Qualification Regatta in Korea and finished fourth at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.