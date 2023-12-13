Parliament security breach: Two unidentified men jump from visitor’s gallery in LS



New Delhi: In a massive security breach on Wednesday on the day of the 22nd anniversary of 2001 Parliament attack, two unidentified people jumped into Lok Sabha from the visitors’ gallery, started running around the House and also lit up smoke sticks.

The MPs who were participating in the House proceedings were taken by surprise.

The incident took place at 1 p.m. when Rajendra Agarwal was chairing the House.

After the two men jumped from the visitor’s gallery, there was commotion and the House was adjourned.

The men then kept on climbing the tables towards the Chair. However, he was caught by the MPs.

Agarwal then immediately announced the adjournment of the House till 2 p.m.

The breach in the security came on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament Attack.

DMK MP Senthilkumar took to X and said, “Two persons jumped from the Lok Sabha visitors gallery into the Lok Sabha house while proceedings were going on during zero hour. They started advancing and rushing towards the well of the house and they lighted up smoke sticks. Security was compromised.”

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also took to X and said, “Saw two young men unleash foul smelling yellow coloured gas from canisters inside Parliament gallery. MPs rushed to grab these men. One person was raising some slogans. This raises serious questions on another aspect of the new Parliament building- security.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other parliamentarians paid their tributes to the security personnel who died in the 2001 Parliament attack .

Many MPs said that they were left surprised with the massive security breach inside the House. Many MPs who came out of the Lok Sabha said that two unidentified men were seen and they were spraying some kind of gas.

Both the unidentified persons have been taken into custody and multi-agency questioning will take place.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police also apprehended two persons, including one woman from outside Parliament House with colour smoke sticks.