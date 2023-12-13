Won’t react to BJP MLA Yatnal’s allegations, says Yediyurappa



Belagavi: Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday refused to comment on the allegations made by BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal against him and his son, state president, B.Y. Vijayendra.

“I won’t react to the allegations of BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. I won’t criticise him as well. I am confident that in this matter everything is going to be alright,” Yediyurappa stated.

He further stated that about 25,000 BJP workers are going to protest against the Congress government over its failure and anti-people’s policy. Because of guarantees, not a single kilometre of road is being laid in the state, he said, adding that the development activities have come to a standstill and a protest will be staged on Wednesday.

The infighting within the BJP’s Karnataka unit has intensified after senior MLA ,Yatnal accused Yediyurappa of blackmailing the high command to install his son B.Y. Vijayendra as the party president in the state.

The MLA said, “I don’t know why the high command got fearful. They talk about discipline. Are we slaves? Don’t we have strength? Even we have the support of the people.”

“Yediyurappa had blackmailed central leaders, saying that he won’t campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He told the high command that he won’t move across the state and will confine himself to the Shivamogga district.”

The MLA had also claimed that former minister V. Somanna was made a scapegoat in this year’s Assembly elections.

“Surprisingly, Vijayendra had sent money to defeat former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Now, Vijayendra has been made the BJP state President. Bommai himself had shared about Vijayendra funding for his defeat.

“The truth should come out on what the father and son duo had conspired.”

Yatnal went on to say that in Shikaripura, a weak candidate was fielded by the Congress against Vijayendra.

“They (Yediyurappa and Vijayendra) supported Chief Minister Siddaramaiah against party leader Somanna. In Kanakapur, there is an understanding,” he said and alleged of an underhand pact between Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Yediyurappa.



