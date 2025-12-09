Parliament to hold crucial debate on SIR today

New Delhi: Parliament is set for a high-stakes debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and wider electoral reforms today, following a prolonged impasse that stalled proceedings.

The breakthrough came after intense negotiations between the government and Opposition, culminating in an all-party agreement on Tuesday to bring the matter to the floor of both Houses.

According to the schedule finalised at the meeting chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the Lok Sabha will hold a full debate on electoral reforms on December 9, responding to the Opposition’s persistent demand for a structured discussion on the SIR process.

The dispute over SIR—an exercise the Opposition claims has led to the disenfranchisement of marginalised communities—had triggered heated exchanges and disruptions since the Winter Session began on December 1.

In the Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will initiate the discussion on SIR on December 9 and 10. A total of ten hours has been allotted for deliberations. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will reply to the discussion, while Leader of the House JP Nadda is also expected to participate.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha will resume a debate the Opposition has been pressing for since the session’s opening day. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi will spearhead the Opposition’s intervention, with Meghwal scheduled to respond on Wednesday.

The debate follows repeated protests by senior Opposition leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, who staged demonstrations inside and outside Parliament, holding placards reading “Stop SIR – Stop Vote Chori.”

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed the scheduling via a post on X, noting that the discussions on Vande Mataram’s 150th anniversary and electoral reforms were finalised during the all-party meeting.