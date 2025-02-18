Parul Gulati reunites with ‘mentor’ Saurabh Sachdeva, Ali Fazal, Kubra Sait, Karanveer and Raghav Juyal

Mumbai: Actress Parul Gulati recently reunited with her acting mentor, Saurabh Sachdeva, and fellow actors Ali Fazal, Kubra Sait, Karanveer, and Raghav Juyal.

Gulati reconnected with her alma mater and mentor, Saurabh. Before establishing herself in the entertainment world, Parul had trained under Saurabh’s expert guidance, who has shaped the careers of some of Bollywood’s biggest celebs, including Ali Fazal, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Harshvardhan Rane, and Tripti Dimri, to name a few. Parul participated in a workshop with Saurabh, sharing a heartfelt post about her journey as a student. During the workshop, she also posed with Ali, Raghav, Kubra, Karanveer, and many more.

Speaking about the reunion, Parul shared, “Saurabh sir has been instrumental in shaping the foundation of my craft. His classes were not just about learning the art of acting but also about understanding the depths of emotions, storytelling, and pushing boundaries as an artist. Reuniting with him felt like going back to where it all began—a chance to reflect on how far I’ve come and to relearn the techniques that helped me build my career.”

She further added, “Saurabh sir has always been more than just a mentor; he has been a guiding light for so many of us who once sat in his classroom with dreams in our eyes. Being part of this special session with him and other talented actors he trained was an exciting opportunity to collaborate, share experiences, and see what new magic we could create together in the future.”

This reunion was organized by Saurabh, who invited his former students now successful actors for an exclusive three-day session.

On the work front, Parul Gulati is all set to showcase her new side in Barun Sobti starrer upcoming period drama “Donali.” Set in the rugged and tumultuous landscape of Chambal during the 1960s, the series features a stellar ensemble cast, including Chunky Pandey, Divyendu Sharma, Barun Sobti, Sandhya Mridul and Parul, among others.