Pragati Yatra: Nitish Kumar to visit Kaimur today for reviewing developmental projects

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to visit Kaimur district on Tuesday as part of his Pragati Yatra, during which, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects across multiple departments, amounting to crores of rupees.

The district administration has implemented strict security measures for his visit.

The Chief Minister will arrive via helicopter at Bharkhar village, Mohaniya block, at 10.40 am. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various schemes. He will then participate in a programme at Mohaniya market and return to Bharkhar.

At noon, he will go to Adhaura by helicopter and lay the foundation stone of a degree college followed by the inauguration of a hospital and stadium. At 12.45 p.m., he will reach Kohira Dam to observe the Kohira River. At 1.30 p.m., he will return to the Bhabua District Guest House.

Post-lunch, he will take a review meeting with officials at Mundeshwari Auditorium in the Collectorate office.

CM Nitish will inaugurate a newly constructed Primary Health Centre (PHC) building costing Rs 7.69 crore and a sports ground in Adhaura Block.

These facilities aim to enhance healthcare services and provide a platform for local athletes.

He will also inaugurate Jeevika Bhawan, Waste Processing Unit, Plastic Waste Management Unit, Govardhan Yojana, Panchayat Bhawan, Community Bhawan cum Work Shed, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, and playgrounds.

Additionally, a warehouse constructed by the Cooperative Department and various projects under the Water Resources Department will be inaugurated apart from laying the foundation of projects include the Bihar Police Bhawan, a warehouse for the Food and Consumer Protection Department, 456 units of toilets in various schools across Kaimur district, and Primary Health Centres in Nuaon, Durgawati, Ramgarh, Kudra, Mohaniya, Bhabua, Chainpur, Chand, Bhagwanpur, and Adhaura. Other initiatives encompass integrated street-drain systems, Pyaun, Talab Yojana, and Community Bhawans.

The district administration has meticulously prepared for the Chief Minister’s visit, ensuring all plaques for inaugurations and foundation stones are in place at designated sites.

This ‘Pragati Yatra’ is anticipated to accelerate the development of Kaimur district, particularly enhancing infrastructure in Naxal-affected areas.