Patient’s family alleges assault by doctors in UP hospital, probe ordered



Kanpur: Doctors at the LPS Institute of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur have been accused of assaulting the family of a patient, who recently died, allegedly due to negligence.

Director of Cardiology, Dr Rakesh Verma, said that he has formed a five-member team to investigate the allegations. The team will submit its report in two days, following which further action will be taken, he added.

The family alleged that they were harassed and assaulted when they questioned the doctors.

Chandrapal Nishad from Fatehpur district, had complained of chest pain three days ago, following which he was admitted to the LPS Institute of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery in Kanpur. Chandrapal died on Friday evening, allegedly due to medical negligence.

Chandrapal’s son, Aditya, alleged that when his father’s health deteriorated, he consulted several doctors, but no one attended to him, after which he died.

Aditya further said that when he and his sisters, Sandhya, Rani and Anju, asked the doctors about the cause of their father’s death, the junior doctors abused them.

He also alleged that when they tried making videos of the doctors, their phones were snatched away, and they were assaulted by the doctors.

Aditya said when he called the police, they were taken to a police station. He alleged that the police also threatened the family with action and tried to make them strike a compromise.