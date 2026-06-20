TN District Child Protection Unit staff urge CM Vijay to strengthen safety infra

Chennai: Employees of District Child Protection Units (DCPUs) across Tamil Nadu have appealed to Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay to take urgent steps to strengthen child protection services in the State and address the long-pending concerns of personnel working in the sector.

In a representation submitted to the Chief Minister, the employees, who work under the Department of Children Welfare and Special Services (DCWSS), highlighted the challenges faced in implementing child welfare measures under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The department plays a key role in protecting children from abuse, preventing child marriages, eliminating child labour, rescuing children involved in begging and ensuring the rehabilitation of children in conflict with the law.

The staff pointed out that many District Child Protection Offices, Juvenile Justice Boards and Child Welfare Committees continue to function from rented buildings or government premises with inadequate infrastructure. They said the lack of dedicated vehicles often hampers timely intervention in emergency cases involving children.

Among their major demands is the establishment of fully equipped temporary shelters for children in distress in every district. Such facilities, they said, should provide access to counsellors, doctors, special educators and other essential support services to ensure comprehensive care and rehabilitation.

The employees also called for the creation of special rehabilitation homes in every district for children below 18 years who come into conflict with the law.

Dedicated centres, they argued, would help provide proper care, counselling, education and opportunities for social reintegration.

The petition further urged the government to expand financial assistance schemes for children under the department’s care, stating that existing support is limited and does not reach all eligible beneficiaries.

To strengthen child protection mechanisms at the grassroots level, they recommended expanding the activities of child protection committees at village, block, municipal and corporation levels and appointing additional child protection officers at the block level.

A significant portion of the representation focussed on the employment conditions of DCPU personnel. According to the employees, they have been serving on annual contract appointments since 2012 and continue to work without job security, accident insurance or retirement-related welfare benefits despite more than 14 years of service.

The employees urged the Chief Minister to regularise their services, provide permanent appointments and introduce welfare benefits, contending that better working conditions for child protection personnel would ultimately enhance the effectiveness of child welfare and protection systems across Tamil Nadu.