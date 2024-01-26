Patriotic Spirit Marks Republic Day Celebrations in Udupi District

Udupi: The district administration celebrated the 75th Republic Day at the Mahatma Gandhi District Ground Ajjarkad, here on January 26.

District minister in-charge, Laxmi Hebbalkar, hoisted the National Flag. She then received the guard of honour from the district police force, NCC, Scouts and Guides.

In her address, Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar briefed on various development works taken up by the government in the district. She said that the people-friendly administration by the state government has aided many development programmes to ensure all-round development.

Progressive farmers and student Achievers were felicitated on the occasion.

Students from various schools and colleges presented a cultural programme on the occasion.

Yashpal Suvarna MLA Udupi, Dr Vidya Kumari DC Udupi, Dr Arun K SP Udupi, Mamata Devi Additional DC Udupi, Pratheek Bayal CEO ZP Udupi, Siddalingappa Additional SP and others were present on the occasion.



