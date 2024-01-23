Pejawar seer leads 48-day Mandalotsava at Ayodhya

Udupi: Pejawar Math seer and trustee of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Vishwaprasanna Tirtha initiated the 48-day Mandalotsava at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday.

The mandalotsava is a series of rituals to be performed after the Ram idol was consecrated on Monday. The seer leads and guides the mandalotsava, said a statement from his office in Udupi.

The seer performed many rituals to the idol with different mantras and rendered sevas including aarti and chamara.

Earlier, different homas, Kalashaaradhane etc., were performed by Poornaprajna Vidyapeetha Principal Sathyanaranacharya and his team comprising Vishnumurthy Acharya, Shashank Bhat, Lakshminarayana Bhat and others at the temple premises, the statement said.