People eager to welcome ‘Vishwaguru’ PM Modi to Sri Lanka

Colombo: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to arrive in Sri Lanka on Friday from Thailand, Indian and Sri Lankan citizens living in the country have started gathering at the hotel where he will stay to welcome him. Around 500 people from both Indian and Sri Lankan communities are expected to attend the reception.

Speaking to IANS, resident Vijay Palan expressed his excitement, saying: “We are very happy to welcome our Vishwaguru, Narendra Modi, to Sri Lanka. We are from the ‘Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh,’ Sri Lanka branch, and our parent organisation is the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). We are delighted that our Vishwaguru Narendra Modi is visiting Sri Lanka. He always promotes the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’ which means that the whole world is one family. He is coming to Sri Lanka to meet a member of this family. Whenever he sets foot on any land, that land becomes prosperous.”

Dushyanti Soundhyrajan, another citizen, also shared her excitement, stating: “I am very excited to welcome our Prime Minister. I am a big fan of his, and it’s a privilege to see him here.”

Another local resident, Damyanti, added: “We all love Prime Minister Narendra Modi very much and are thrilled to welcome him.”

Surendra Kumar Ashok, a Colombo resident, emphasised the importance of India-Sri Lanka relations, saying: “We have shared strong ties for many years. This visit is a testament to good neighborly relations. We should support each other in times of crisis and promote our businesses. Strengthening trade and cultural relations between India and Sri Lanka is vital. Many Indian tourists visit here, and the distance from Jaffna to Rameswaram is just 22 miles, offering great opportunities for trade and tourism. This visit will further strengthen the relations between our two countries.”

Dayamani Ashok, also from Colombo, highlighted the broader implications of the Indian leader’s visit, saying: “I believe Prime Minister Modi’s visit will have far-reaching effects. It will bring positive outcomes for both countries, enhancing our relations in trade, tourism, and other sectors. We will support each other’s development and move forward together in the spirit of love and cooperation. Welcoming Prime Minister Modi is a historic occasion for us.”

Prime Minister Modi left Thailand for Colombo on Friday, with his visit to focus on defence ties and deepening cooperation in energy, trade, and connectivity with Sri Lanka.

His visit follows his participation in the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) summit in Bangkok.

He will be the first foreign leader hosted by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka since taking office in September. This will mark PM Modi’s fourth visit to Sri Lanka since 2015, with his previous visit in 2019.