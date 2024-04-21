People should choose between Congress’ guarantee model or BJP’s ‘Chombu’ model: Randeep Surjewala

Mysuru: AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday lashed out at BJP, stating that BJP and JD(S) are “losing” political balance and making “anti-people” statements, and “insulting” Kannadigas and the poor by opposing guarantee schemes.

Speaking to press persons in Mysuru, he said, “Garantee schemes will not be stopped until the last drop of blood flows in the bodies of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, all the party leaders and workers.”

“People have to choose between the tried and tested guarantee model of Congress Government and Chombu model of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA Government which has done injustice to the State by not giving its right tax share and drought relief fund. Congress is in the hearts of people, henc it will come to power in the Country. People will give empty Chombu (container without votes) as a return gift to BJP. There is no Modi wave anywhere. Congress will win more than 20 seats in the State, he said.

Surjewala alleged that it is the conspiracy of BJP to change the Indian Constitution. ” If not, why didn’t they expel Ananth Kumar Hegde, who made that statement; why didn’t they withdraw the LS ticket of BJP nominee Jyothi Mirdha who made the similar statement. Why did they stop pre-matric scholarship for SC/ST students? he questioned.

He pointed out that election commissioner is nominated by PM Narendra Modi led NDA Government. “Hence they are initiating action only against those who oppose BJP. If the Supreme Court didn’t have any doubts about EVMs, why did they ask for new VVPATs? Why are they asking to count 5% of the slips of votes polled in VVPATs? Let them count all the slips,” he said.

On MP Sumalatha reiterating finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman’s statement that the State delayed in submitting drought relief funds, he said, “It was submitted in September 2023 itself. Sumalatha has been guaranteed a Rajyasabha MP seat, but don’t know from where, hence she is supporting NDA.”

“Memorandums and documents were submitted, seeking Rs 18171 Crore drought relief fund to State which is NDRF fund though it is our right to ask our tax money. Rs 5300 Crore was announced in previous Central budget for Upper Bhadra project; the interim report of the 15th Finance Commission for 2020-21 sanctioned Rs 5495 Crore to Karnataka and also final report of 15FC recommended Rs 6,000 crores for Karnataka, Rs 3000 crores for revival of water bodies and Rs 3000 crores for the Peripheral Ring Road for Bengaluru. They did not release any of that money and gave Chombu to the people of Karnataka,” he added.