Performing early on boosts confidence for future games: Sooryavanshi

Harare: Teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reflected on his match-winning performance in the opening T20I against Zimbabwe, saying that making an impact early in one’s career plays a crucial role in boosting confidence for upcoming assignments.

Sooryavanshi became the youngest to score a fifty in international cricket during the first game of the three-match series. The opener scored 50 off 19 balls for his maiden T20I fifty, surpassing Nepal’s Kushal Malla, who was 15 years and 340 days old when he made an ODI half-century against the USA in 2020.

Sachin Tendulkar, who was 16 years and 213 days old when he scored 59 against Pakistan on his Test debut tour in Faisalabad in 1989, was the previous youngest Indian batter to score an international fifty.

Sooryavanshi’s record-breaking knock came in just his fourth T20I, having become India’s youngest-ever men’s international cricketer earlier this month at the age of 15 years and 99 days.

“When it’s the starting phase of your career and you get these kinds of innings early on and you perform well it builds confidence for the upcoming matches. And it felt like I was in my zone and I just bagged my strength; that was all. I would dedicate this fifty to my family and to my coaches and to everyone who has supported me along my journey through every good and bad phase,” he said in a video shared by BCCI.tv

After reaching his fifty, he seemed to make an ‘A’ sign with both his hands above his head. Explaining his celebration, the teenager clarified that the celebration was in fact a tribute to his mother ‘Aarti’. He also made ‘Thumbs up’ sign which he said was

‘I did that celebration for my mum, and the other one was based on a conversation with Rinku Bahia and I had,” he explained.

Harare has proved to be a happy hunting ground for Sooryavanshi. Earlier this year, he struck a sensational 175 off 80 balls against England in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final at the same venue after blasting 68 against Afghanistan in the semi-finals, helping India lift a record sixth title.

The innings also marked a timely return to form after scores of 14, 13 and 15 in his first three T20Is against England.

“You could say that I like the vibe here. There are some grounds where we just love scoring runs maybe it’s like that but I’m not taking this for granted at all. I’m just trying to give my best contribute to the team and perform well whenever I play,” he added.