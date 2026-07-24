Sonam Wangchuk’s movement misused by anti-national, foreign forces; CJP protest gone astray: Bihar Minister

New Delhi: Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken students’ concerns about examination paper leaks seriously and that strict action would be taken against those involved in such irregularities. He added that Sonam Wangchuk’s movement was being misused by anti-national and foreign forces, and that the CJP protest has gone astray.

Speaking on the ongoing controversy surrounding examination leaks and student protests, Jaiswal said the government was working towards ensuring that such incidents do not happen in the future.

“Prime Minister Modi has taken the students’ movement very seriously. He has decided that fast-track courts will be set up, and strict action will be taken against those involved in such incidents, and in future no such incident should occur and computerised examinations will be conducted,” Jaiswal said.

Reacting to the protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the Bihar minister alleged that the movement had lost its direction.

“CJP has gone astray somewhere, and its deviation is what is ending its movement,” Jaiswal said.

Commenting on activist Sonam Wangchuk ending his 26-day hunger strike after receiving assurances from the government, Jaiswal said Wangchuk was personally respected but alleged that his protest had been influenced by outside forces.

“See, I would like to say two things on this. First, Sonam Wangchuk is a good person in himself. However, his movement was misused by anti-national and foreign forces,” he said.

Addressing concerns raised by students affected by paper leaks, Jaiswal acknowledged their frustration and said the government understood the difficulties faced by candidates preparing for competitive examinations.

“The anger of NEET students is natural. Students work day and night, and if exams are cancelled due to paper leaks, they face difficulties. But such acts are carried out by some students and coaching institutes. The government is taking the students’ grievances very seriously. The Prime Minister has also expressed concern,” he added.

Jaiswal’s remarks came after PM Modi announced that the Centre was preparing stricter legal provisions to deal with examination paper leaks and irregularities.

In a video message posted on X, PM Modi said, “More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow’s Cabinet!” He said the government had taken several steps in recent months, resulting in arrests of those responsible for irregularities, and that a comprehensive Bill with stringent punishments would be discussed by the Union Cabinet before being introduced in Parliament.

The Prime Minister also said that the government had mobilised resources to ensure examinations were conducted smoothly for nearly 22 lakh students and reiterated that protecting the future of students remained a priority.