Peru, Paraguay to meet in Copa America warmup



Lima: Peru and Paraguay will step up their preparations for this year’s Copa America in the United States with a friendly in early June, the Peruvian football federation (FPF) said on Friday.

The match will be played in Lima on June 7 at a venue that has yet to be confirmed, the FPF said in a statement.

“It will be important to face another South American rival and Paraguay was one of the teams that we had targeted for this date,” FPF president Agustin Lozano said.

“It will be our farewell game in Peru [before the Copa America] and we hope to have the support of all our fans.”

Lozano added that Peru would play another friendly in the United States before the Copa America kicks off on June 20. He said the opponent, date and venue of the fixture would be confirmed in the “coming days”.

Peru will begin its Copa America campaign against Chile on June 21 before facing Canada and Argentina in the group stage.