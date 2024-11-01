PGI Chandigarh pays tribute to soldiers with Diwali lights

Chandigarh: In a solemn tribute to the valour and sacrifice of Indian soldiers, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) in Chandigarh on Thursday organised a diya-lighting ceremony at the entry of Kairon Block.

Faculty members, staff, and students gathered to honour the dedication and resilience of those serving in the armed forces, marking a moment of deep gratitude and solidarity.

The ceremony began with the lighting of a ‘diya’, symbolising hope, respect, and remembrance for soldiers who dedicate their lives to safeguarding the nation.

The event highlighted PGI’s commitment to honouring not only those in the healthcare sector but also the heroes who protect the nation’s borders.

Prof Vivek Lal, Director PGI, addressed the gathering, expressing heartfelt reverence for the soldiers and their families.

“Today’s tribute is a small yet profound expression of our respect for the courageous men and women who stand guard over our nation, often at the cost of their own lives. It is crucial to remind ourselves of their unwavering commitment and to express our gratitude in whatever ways we can,” he said.

The event served as a reminder of the shared responsibility to support and honour the nation’s defenders, reinforcing PGI’s ethos of service and community.

By lighting a ‘diya’ at the institution’s prominent Kairon Block, PGI underscores its solidarity with the armed forces and continues its tradition of celebrating those who serve in all capacities.

Prof Lal extended heartfelt Diwali greetings to soldiers on duty, honouring their dedication across all ranks. He also conveyed his warm wishes to PGI staff working tirelessly in emergency services this festive season.

The PGI has a footfall of 30 lakh patients every year.

Director Lal congratulated all medical and non-medical staff of the PGI, recognising their efforts and the silent hard work they put in even beyond duty hours.

He also reiterated that it is because of the hardworking staff that the PGI is able to attend to such a large number of patients in an organised manner.