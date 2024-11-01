Unity in diversity boosted under PM Modi’s leadership: Sikkim CM

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday asserted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unity in diversity received a significant boost in the last 10 years.

The Chief Minister attended a program at Paljor Stadium here to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

He said: “Unity in diversity has seen a significant boost since 2014 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the present government’s efforts to promote inclusive development, transparency, and better governance have contributed to the growth of the country in the last decade.”

Tamang further said that the Sikkim government was able to create an environment in the state where people from the Sikkimese community can live in harmony.

He stated: “Our government’s initiatives have helped create an environment where all the Sikkimese communities can live in harmony, with the government celebrating their festivities at the state level. This unity is now being further strengthened through annual state-level functions, promoting a sense of national unity and solidarity.”

Tamang also highlighted the government’s commitment to financial inclusion, healthcare, and sanitation, which have not only improved the lives of citizens but also promoted unity and cooperation among diverse communities.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister in his address, paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and recalled his crucial contribution to the country’s union.

He called for the need to recognise that the strength of the nation lies in its diversity.

Tamang emphasised the efforts of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel during the freedom struggle, his role in the unification and consolidation of the nation, and the establishment and promotion of civil services.

The program was attended by Cabinet ministers, MLAs, Members of Parliament and noted dignitaries along with officials and staff from various departments, teachers and students of various colleges and schools.

To mark the occasion, the Chief Minister administered the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge to the attendees.