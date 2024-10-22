Physiotherapy Course Inauguration and Talk on Sports Injury

Mangalore: As Father Muller College of Physiotherapy – FMCOP is celebrating its 30th year of commencing the physiotherapy course, the course inaugural for the academic year 2024-25 was held with grandeur on October 21st, 2024, at the Decennial Memorial Hall. The event was graced by the presence of esteemed Chief Guest, Dr. Nelson Pinto, Orthopedic Surgeon and Head of Medical Services for the Lucknow Super Giants, who inaugurated the course. The ceremony was presided over by Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI).

The event began with a beautiful prayer song by the 3rd year BPT students, setting a serene tone for the proceedings. The dignitaries on the dais included Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Dr. Nelson Pinto, the college Administrator Rev. Fr. Ajith B. Menezes, Father Muller Hospital Administrator Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Principal Prof. Cherishma D’Silva, 1st-year BPT Coordinator Mrs. Rinku Roshan, Assistant Professor, and PG Coordinator Dr. Garima Gupta, Associate Professor.

The Principal delivered the welcome address, warmly greeting the gathering, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, symbolizing the official inauguration of the course. In his inaugural address, Dr. Nelson Pinto expressed deep gratitude to FMCI for its pivotal role in his current success. He highlighted how the organization has supported him throughout his journey as a student. Additionally, he emphasized the significance of physiotherapy in healthcare, particularly in sports and orthopedic rehabilitation, underscoring its vital role in recovery and performance enhancement.

Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho then delivered the Presidential Address, highlighting the legacy of Father Muller Institutions in shaping healthcare professionals with a deep sense of service.

The ceremony was attended by BPT and MPT students and their parents, along with several members of the managing committee, heads of various institutions, and principals. The vote of thanks was delivered by Mrs. Rinku Roshan, who expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all the dignitaries, parents, students, and staff who contributed to the success of the event.

Following the inauguration, Dr. Nelson Pinto delivered an enlightening interactive talk on “Sports Injury: Prevention and Rehabilitation,” sharing his expert insights on the latest techniques in sports injury management and the critical role physiotherapists play in recovery and prevention.

The event served as an inspiring beginning for the new batch of physiotherapy students, marking the start of their professional journey with motivation and valuable knowledge.