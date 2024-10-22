Honoring Excellence, Embracing the Future: Yenepoya’s 2024 Graduation Ceremony

Mangaluru: The 2024 Graduation Ceremony at the Yenepoya Faculty of Allied and Healthcare Professions, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), was a grand occasion, honoring the hard work and dedication of over 400 undergraduate students who received their degrees in various Allied Healthcare programs.

Dr. Sunita Saldanha, Dean of the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, welcomed the gathering with a warm address. The Chief Guest, Dr. Iftikar Ali, Chairman of the Allied and Healthcare Council of Karnataka, delivered an inspiring speech. This was followed by the Guest of Honor, Prof. Rajesh Shenoy, Director of the Padmashree Group of Institutions, who emphasized the importance of leadership in healthcare education.

A highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of 19 Academic Excellence Awards, recognizing the top-performing students across programs. The awards celebrated the commitment and hard work of students who excelled in their respective fields.

The conferral of degrees was conducted in segments, with distinguished guests like Dr. Iftikar Ali, Prof. Rajesh Shenoy, and Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr. B.H. Sripathi Rao presenting certificates to the graduates. Students from diverse programs, including Physiotherapy, Allied Health, Public Health, and Hospital Administration, were called to the stage, marking a significant milestone in their academic journey.

The ceremony concluded with an address from Dr. B.H. Sripathi Rao, followed by a heartfelt vote of thanks by Prof. Lourdhuraj, Principal of Yenepoya Physiotherapy College. The event ended on a high note with the National Anthem, as the graduates stood ready to embark on their next chapter, equipped with the knowledge and skills to contribute meaningfully to the healthcare sector.