Pickleball’s rapid growth, global appeal make it strong candidate for Olympics: Arvind Prabhoo

Mumbai: Considered by many as the fastest-growing sport in the country in terms of registered players, pickleball got noticed by mainstream media in the country. With many medals and honours at the international level, Indian pickleball players had a successful year.

As the year 2024 draws to a close, the unique racquet sport that is an amalgamation of tennis and table tennis but has its own specific rules and court, which has attracted many players to switch to pickleball.

With the sport looking for another giant leap in India with the launch of the World Pickleball League in 2025, IANS got Arvind Prabhoo, president of the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), to analyse the year that has gone by, pointing out the highlights and narrating plans for the next year. Excerpts from an interview over email:

Q: What attracted you to pickleball? How did you get into sports administration?

Arvind Prabhoo: I was drawn to pickleball because of its simplicity, inclusivity, and the joy it brings to people of all ages. It’s a sport that breaks barriers and builds communities. My journey into sports administration was inspired by my father, Shri Ramesh Yeshwant Prabhoo and his passion for nurturing talent and promoting sports that led him to start PTKS (Prabodhankar Thackeray Krida Sankula) an art sports facility that unites people.

With my experience at PTKS, I saw an opportunity to give back to the community and help grow sports that have the potential to change lives.

Q: What according to you, was the highlight of the year as far as pickleball in India is concerned?

Arvind Prabhoo: The highlight of the year was undoubtedly India’s stellar performance in the Asian Open Pickleball Championship for the second consecutive year. The successful hosting of the World Pickleball Championship (WPC) India Series at CCI in Mumbai also showcased the country’s growing influence in the global community. The enthusiasm and skill displayed by Indian players, coupled with the increasing participation across states, mark a defining moment. These milestones signify that pickleball is not just a niche sport anymore—it’s gaining mainstream recognition, and we’re at the cusp of something remarkable.

Q: Where do you place pickleball in the context of Indian sport?

Arvind Prabhoo: I believe pickleball is poised to become one of India’s most accessible and loved sports. While cricket and badminton dominate the spotlight, pickleball’s unique blend of simplicity, inclusivity, and competitive spirit sets it apart. It fills a gap between recreational and competitive sports, appealing to people across all ages and fitness levels. With the right support, pickleball can occupy a significant place alongside other mainstream sports. It has the potential to revolutionise how India approaches sports participation and community engagement.

Q: How does AIPA plan to take it forward in the next year?

Arvind Prabhoo: Next year, the AIPA plans to expand pickleball’s reach by introducing it to more schools, colleges, and communities. We will host more national and international tournaments to give our players greater exposure and experience. Additionally, we are working on enhancing coaching programs, developing infrastructure, and securing more sponsorships. Our goal is to ensure that Indian players can compete on the international stage regularly. We also aim to achieve recognition from the Ministry of Sports as a National Sports Federation (NSF) to give pickleball the formal backing it deserves.

Q: If you are asked to pick a male and female pickleball player for 2024, who will they be and why?

Arvind Prabhoo: It’s not fair to single out any one player as such, but for 2024, I’d choose Vanshik Kapadia for his remarkable consistency and strategic gameplay, which have brought him success in both domestic and international tournaments. On the women’s side, Vrushali Thakare stands out for her tenacity, skill, and rapid improvement. Both players embody the dedication and spirit required to elevate pickleball in India. Their performances this year have been inspiring, and they have the potential to lead India’s charge on the global stage.

Q: Indian players have done well in 2024. But more needs to be done so that they get to play regularly on the international circuit as professionals.

Arvind Prabhoo: Yes, while Indian players have shown promise, consistent participation on the international circuit is key to their growth. We need more funding, sponsorships, and government support to enable players to compete professionally abroad. Establishing partnerships with international pickleball associations and organising exchange programs can also help. Additionally, we need to create a structured professional league in India, similar to other sports leagues, which will provide both experience and financial support for our players to train and compete globally.

Q: What are your personal ambitions as far as pickleball is concerned? How soon can we see young players taking it as a career?

Arvind Prabhoo: My personal ambition is to see pickleball achieve mainstream status in India and to create a pathway for young players to pursue it as a full-time profession. I want to see Indian players consistently rank among the world’s best. Within the next 3-5 years, with the right infrastructure, coaching, and sponsorship support, I believe we can have young players turning professional. Our efforts are focused on building a strong foundation to make this vision a reality.

Q: Do you think someday pickleball will be able to replace tennis at the Olympics?

Arvind Prabhoo: I don’t see pickleball replacing tennis at the Olympics, but I firmly believe it can earn its rightful place alongside tennis as an Olympic sport. Pickleball’s accessibility, rapid growth, and global appeal make it a strong candidate for Olympic inclusion. As more countries embrace the sport and international competitions gain prominence, it’s only a matter of time before pickleball makes its Olympic debut. The sport’s potential to captivate audiences is undeniable.

Q: What is your other vocation that keeps you busy the rest of the day?

Arvind Prabhoo: Aside from my commitment to pickleball, I am deeply involved in community development and youth engagement initiatives. I focus on projects that promote physical fitness, sportsmanship, and leadership skills among young people. Additionally, I dedicate time to fostering organizational growth, ensuring that sports infrastructure and administration are aligned with the needs of our society. This combination of sports and community work keeps me motivated and allows me to contribute meaningfully to society.