Pilot accused of molestation, making objectionable video, arrested by Delhi Police

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Delhi Police have solved a case of molesting a woman and recording an objectionable video in the national capital’s South-West district by arresting the suspect, a pilot employed with a private airline, and recovered a small, hidden spy camera.

The accused has been identified as Mohit Priyadarshi, 31, a resident of the Civil Lines area in Agra (Uttar Pradesh).

He was arrested by the personnel of the Kishangarh police station in Delhi’s South West District following a complaint registered on August 30 by a woman, said the police on Friday.

The complainant, a resident of Kishangarh Village, said in her complaint that on August 30 at about 10.20 p.m., she was present at Shani Bazar, Kishangarh Village, where she noticed that an unknown male person was attempting to record objectionable videos of her without her consent by using a lighter-shaped device fitted with a hidden camera.

The police accordingly filed a case under section 77/78 BNS and took up the investigation.

The police in a media statement said that, considering the sensitivity of the incident, a dedicated team was formed to probe the complaint.

The team comprised Sub Inspector Divya Yadav, Head Constable Yogesh, HC Shyam Sundar, Constable Mohan and Ct. Vikas under the leadership of Inspector Ajai Kumar Yadav, SHO/Kishangarh and overall supervision of Melvyn Varghese, ACP/Sub-Division Safdarjung Enclave, Delhi.

During the investigation, CCTV footage of the surrounding area was minutely examined, and the suspected person’s picture was circulated.

The police statement said that the local beat staff and secret informers were activated for the collection of intelligence. Subsequently, on the basis of local intelligence and sincere efforts, the accused person, namely Mohit Priyadarshi, was successfully apprehended.

On sustained interrogation, he confessed to his involvement and was arrested in the present case.

The police in their statement said that the accused, Mohit Priyadarshi, is employed as a pilot with a private airline. He is unmarried and has confessed that he was making such videos to satisfy his personal gratification. One hidden spy camera (lighter-shaped) was recovered from him

Further investigation is in progress, said the police.