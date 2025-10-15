Pledging to be bridge-builder, India elected unopposed to UN Human Rights Council

United Nations: India has been elected unopposed to the Human Rights Council (HRC) for the seventh time to a three-year term starting next year with a pledge to be a bridge-builder.

After India’s election by the General Assembly was announced on Tuesday, Permanent Representative P Harish said, “This election reflects India’s unwavering commitment to human rights and fundamental freedoms”.

He added in his X post “We look forward to serve this objective during our tenure”.

Making its nomination, India said its candidature “is a reflection of India’s dedication to advancing the principles of human rights globally, fostering dialogue and bridging divides to achieve collective progress”.

“India’s enduring philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva kutumbakam’ (‘The world is one family’) underscores its unwavering commitment to global unity, openness and mutual respect”, it said.

India said its commitment to human rights is rooted in its constitution that “guarantees the fundamental rights of its citizens and promotes the ideals of justice, liberty and equality”.

The Geneva-based 47-member HRC is the main UN body promoting and protecting human rights around the world, reviewing the situation in member countries, and providing a forum to discuss issues.

The seats are distributed by region and Asia-Pacific nations get 17 seats, with four of them up for election this year under the rotation system.

Although India was unopposed for one of the four Asia-Pacific group seats, in the proforma voting held under the rules it obtained 177 votes out of the 188 cast.

India last served on the HRC in 2024, completing a second consecutive term.

Since countries are not allowed to serve more than two consecutive terms, India took a break this year and contested for the term starting next year.

The HRC was formed by the General Assembly in 2006, when India was elected to its first term.

The other 13 countries elected on Tuesday were Angola, Britain, Chile, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, Iraq, Italy, Mauritius, Pakistan, Slovenia, South Africa, and Viet Nam.

The polarisation that plagues the UN system is reflected in the HRC, where India has pledged to bridge the divisions.

US President Donald Trump announced in February that his country will no longer engage with the HRC.