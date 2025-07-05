PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for Sambhal accident victims’ kin

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the tragic road accident in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday in which eight people of a marriage party, including the groom, were killed. The PM announced financial assistance for the families of those killed in the mishap and for the injured.

A post shared by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on X, stated: “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in an accident in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the mishap. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM.”

The tragic incident occurred on Friday evening in the Junawai Police Station area of Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh.

A Bolero vehicle being driven at high-speed lost control and rammed into the wall of Janata Inter College in Junawai village. The impact was so severe that the vehicle overturned, killing five people on the spot, including the groom.

Following the accident, five critically injured passengers were referred to Aligarh for treatment. However, three of them, identified as Ravi, Komal, and Madhu, succumbed to their injuries on the way as all three were in a critical condition, bringing the total death toll to eight. The remaining two injured are currently undergoing treatment at Aligarh Medical College.

According to police, all the victims were residents of Hargovindpur village under Junawai police station limits and were en route to Bilsi in Budaun district as part of a wedding procession.

What was meant to be a joyous occasion turned into a horrific tragedy for the families involved. Locals say the Bolero was being driven at high speed, and the driver reportedly lost control before crashing into the college wall.

On receiving information about the accident, Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi and Additional SP Anukriti Sharma rushed to the scene. The vehicle was completely mangled and had to be cut open with the help of a JCB machine to rescue the trapped passengers.