PM Modi accorded guard of honour on arrival in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi on Friday as he began the first leg of his five-nation tour.

PM Modi is scheduled to hold talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on key areas of cooperation including trade, investment, energy security, and people-to-people ties.

Earlier, UAE F16 jets escorted PM Modi’s plane as it entered UAE’s airspace.

“The visit will serve to promote the significant trade and investment linkages between the two countries,” the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

Energy security will be one of the key focus areas during PM Modi’s visit, and two important Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) in the areas of LPG and strategic petroleum reserves are likely to be concluded during it, according to official sources.

According to MEA, the UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner and its seventh-largest source of investment cumulatively over the past 25 years. With the UAE hosting a strong Indian community of over 4.5 million, the visit will also be an opportunity to discuss their welfare.

While addressing a special media briefing on PM Modi’s visit on Wednesday, Secretary (West), MEA, stated, “During the visit, both the leaders will discuss avenues to further deepen our bilateral ties in areas including trade, investment, energy, technology, culture, and of course, people-to-people connect…discussions will be held on strengthening our bilateral cooperation. Discussions will also focus on strengthening our energy security. I repeat, energy security, which is an important aspect of our relationship.”

Earlier in January, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid an official visit to India. The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also visited India in February this year to participate in the AI Impact Summit.