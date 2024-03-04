PM Modi addresses rally in Chennai, slams MK Stalin-led DMK govt

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a massive gathering of people at the YMCA Ground here. During his speech, PM Modi criticised the M.K. Stalin-led DMK government in the state over several issues.

A number of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and party workers were also present at the rally.

Tamil Nadu unit BJP president, K. Annamalai; Union Minister of State for Fisheries, L. Murugan; Mahila Morcha national president and Coimbatore South MLA, Vanathi Srinivasan, among others, were present on the stage along with PM Modi.

Speaking at the rally, PM Modi said that the DMK government in Tamil Nadu failed miserably in flood management when the state faced a crisis in December 2023.

PM Modi said that the DMK government, however, managed to make it appear that “everything was fine”.

He said that the people suffered immensely in the floods, but the state government did not do anything to help them.

PM Modi also said that both the DMK and the Congress are family-centric parties. This was an oblique reference to CM M.K. Stalin’s family having a significant hold on the DMK’s political affairs. The Chief Minister’s son, Udayanidhi Stalin, is a minister in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, while the CM’s sister — Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, is a Member of Parliament.

PM Modi said that he had left home at the age of 16 to serve the nation, and to do social service, adding his family was the people of the country.

The Prime Minister said that he felt energised every time he came here, saying “Chennai is a hub of talent”.

The PM also said that the DMK and Congress were not able to digest the popularity and growth of the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi’s rally here is being considered the beginning of the BJP’s election campaign in Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi reached YMCA Ground after witnessing the start of the process of core-loading the indigenous prototype fast breeder reactor (PFBR) at the Madras Atomic Power Station in Kalpakkam.

The project has been developed by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd (BHAVINI).