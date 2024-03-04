Yenepoya Medical College to hold Variety of events to mark Silver Jubilee Year Celebrations in 2024

Mangaluru: Yenepoya Medical College, one of the constituent institutions of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Deralakatte, Mangaluru is in its twenty-fifth year of service to humanity, planned a series of events for the various stakeholders to mark its silver jubilee celebration commencing from March 2024.

A Silver Jubilee Organizing committee has been formed to undertake activities like planned health talks, medical exhibitions, and first aid training for school teachers, marathons, Go Green Campaign, school competitions, best NGO award, HPV Vaccine drive, sports and cultural competitions and alumni day events. Further, a weeklong valedictory program is being planned in July with a variety of events.

As part of this celebration, a logo launching program is scheduled to be held on 4th Monday, March 2024 at the University campus, Deralakatte at 4 pm. Dr Y. Abdulla Kunhi, Honorable Chancellor, Dr M. Vijayakumar, Honorable Vice Chancellor and Dr Gangadhara Somayaji, Registrar of Yenepoya (Deemed to University) will grace the occasion. Silver Jubilee Organizing Committee office bearers, Deans of various educational institutions, HODs, faculty members, students and alumni association members will be present for the program.



