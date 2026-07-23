PM Modi announces fast-track courts to ensure stringent punishment for paper leak accused, issues warning

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing protests over exam paper leaks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stated that the government has decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks, and also issued a warning to those trying to harm the future of youth.

In a post on X, PM Modi said: “Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard.”

He underlined that the step is a part of a series of measures by the Central government for “safeguarding the interests of students”.

PM Modi also issued a warning, saying: “Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared. The welfare and future of the country’s youth is our topmost priority.”

This comes a day after Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda said that the Centre was open to discussions with all stakeholders on the examination paper leak issue. He also said that the government had held talks with representatives of the protesting CJP and had also urged activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike and join the ‘mainstream dialogue process’.

Addressing a press conference, Nadda said the meeting with CJP representatives was held in a cordial atmosphere, during which the government heard their concerns and asked them to submit their demands in writing.

“The discussion took place in a very cordial atmosphere. We listened to their views very calmly. I told them it would be better if they submitted their points in writing, and they have done so. We are ready for discussions whenever they ask,” he said, while clarifying that no fresh meeting took place on Wednesday.

Reiterating that the government wanted a detailed debate on examination paper leaks, Nadda said Parliament was the most appropriate forum to evolve a long-term policy on the issue.



