Jantar Mantar protest: Delhi Police personnel injured in violence; Special CP visits hospital

New Delhi: Several Delhi Police personnel sustained serious injuries after a group of miscreants clashed with security forces during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday night, officials said on Thursday.

According to Delhi Police, the incident took place at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, near Tolstoy Marg in the Connaught Place area, where some miscreants allegedly pelted stones and hurled bottles at security personnel.

Stones were thrown at the police despite officials urging the protesters to remain calm and uphold law and order. When the troublemakers did not disperse and continued to throw stones, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and police used limited force and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Connaught Place, Vivek Bhagat, was injured in the attack.

The injured police personnel have been shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital for treatment.

During the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday, Special CP (L&O Zone-I) Devesh Chandra Srivastava visited the RML Hospital to meet the injured officials.

The fresh escalation comes against the backdrop of the violent protests that erupted on July 20, when thousands of supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), along with students, marched from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over recurring examination irregularities, including the NEET-UG paper leak.

The protests, which began at Jantar Mantar, drew students, opposition leaders, and activists demanding accountability in the education system. Delhi Police have assured a thorough investigation into the violence.

Security has meanwhile been significantly strengthened across the affected areas to maintain law and order and prevent further escalation.

Meanwhile, 16 Delhi Metro stations, including Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat, were closed on Thursday as security was intensified across the national capital in the wake of the violence.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in a post on X, however, clarified that interchange facilities at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat would continue to remain operational, enabling commuters to change trains despite the complete closure of these stations for entry and exit.

The stations affected by the restrictions include Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium.