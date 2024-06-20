PM Modi arrives in Srinagar on 2-day visit

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived here on a two-day visit during which he will lead the Yoga Day celebrations on Friday.

A special plane carrying PM Modi and his entourage landed at 5.20 p.m. at Srinagar airport.

This is PM Modi’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after taking charge of the Prime Minister’s Office for the third consecutive term.

J&K Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, GOC-n-C Northern Command, Lt Gen, M.V. Suchindra Kumar and DGP, R.R. Swain received PM Modi at the airport.

The Prime Minister then flew in a helicopter from the airport to Badami Bagh cantonment headquarters of the Army’s 15 Corps.

PM Modi later reached the Raj Bhawan in the Chashma Shahi area of Srinagar.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to reach the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) along the banks of Dal Lake in the city.

Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha will receive PM Modi at the SKICC where he will take part in ‘Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K’ programme.

An official said that the programme will benefit youth entrepreneurs, and also inspire the youth with whom the Prime Minister will interact during the programme.