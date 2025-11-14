PM Modi: Bihar victory paves way to uproot ‘Jungle Raj’ in Bengal

New Delhi: In a triumphant address that extended Bihar’s electoral tsunami to West Bengal’s turbulent shores, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the Ganga’s sacred flow from Bihar to Bengal as a metaphor for the BJP’s unstoppable momentum.

Speaking at the BJP headquarters amid jubilant crowds, PM Modi vowed to dismantle the “Jungle Raj” plaguing Mamata Banerjee’s regime, framing the NDA’s Bihar sweep as the harbinger of change in the neighbouring state.

“The river Ganga flows to Bengal via Bihar. Just as it has created a path of victory for the BJP in Bihar, it will now lead us to end the Jungle Raj in West Bengal,” the PM proclaimed, his voice resonating with the fervour of a crusader.

The remark, delivered in his post-poll victory speech, elicited thunderous applause, signalling the party’s intent to intensify its Bengal offensive ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

Bihar’s resounding mandate – with the NDA clinching over 190 seats in the 243-member Assembly – has electrified the BJP’s national narrative.

PM Modi credited the win to a potent “Mahila-Youth” (MY) formula, emphasising women’s empowerment and youth aspirations over “appeasement politics.” “Bihar has rejected lies and division; it has chosen trust and unity. This wave will flow to Bengal too,” he added, ascribing the “garda udaya” (storm raised) victory to schemes like free rations, women’s safety initiatives, and job creation drives that swayed female voters, who turned out in droves at 67 per cent overall.

The Bengal reference is no mere rhetoric. With the TMC facing mounting accusations of lawlessness, syndicate raj, and minority appeasement, the PM’s words strike at the heart of Banerjee’s 13-year dominance. “I assure my brothers and sisters in Bengal: Together, we will uproot Jungle Raj,” he reiterated, evoking memories of Lalu Prasad’s Bihar era to draw parallels.

Analysts see this as a strategic pivot, leveraging Bihar’s caste-engineered coalition – from EBCs to Paswans – to infiltrate Bengal’s fractured vote banks, including Matuas and Rajbanshis.

PM Modi’s speech has lit the fuse for a high-stakes showdown. As the Ganga meanders eastward, so does the saffron surge – a clarion call that Bihar’s sushasan blueprint could soon wash away Kolkata’s alleged anarchy.

In Bihar, Nitish Kumar’s third term looms, but nationally, this victory bolsters PM Modi’s aura, quelling post-2024 Lok Sabha jitters. For Bengal’s 10 crore electorate, the message is clear: Change is flowing their way, one river at a time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the BJP Headquarters and addressed party workers after the NDA’s landslide victory in the Bihar elections. During his address, PM Modi hailed NDA’s victory in Bihar and the development headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, congratulating the citizens of the state for choosing ‘sushashan ki sarkar‘.

The PM, hitting out at the Opposition, also said that Bihar has now rejected appeasement politics and nepotism through today’s verdict.

Before PM Modi, Union Minister JP Nadda addressed BJP workers and said that Bihar has said “no entry to jungle raj” through the election results today.

After 12 hours of the vote counting, the NDA has a clear majority after winning over 140 seats. The BJP is heading towards a record victory after winning 76 seats and leading on 14 others. The Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) has won 60 seats till now. Chirag Paswan’s LJP-RV has won 14 seats.

The Mahagathbandhan has a paltry lead and is now gasping for a hold on even 40 seats. The RJD is leading on 26 seats, while the Congress has a lead on five seats.

With the Bihar election results clear now, the contest has been completely one-sided. The ruling NDA extended its lead by the minute.

Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, which claimed to be an alternative option for voters, has failed to get a look-in so far. The RJD is struggling to reach even 40.