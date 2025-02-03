PM Modi congratulates Chandrika Tandon on winning the Grammy Award

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian-American musician Chandrika Tandon on winning the Grammy award for her album ‘Triveni’ and also commended her passion towards Indian culture and accomplishments as an entrepreneur, philanthropist and musician.

PM Modi took to X to express happiness over her notable achievement and said that her success will inspire scores of youngsters to chase big goals.

“Congratulations to @chandrikatandon on winning the Grammy for the album Triveni. We take great pride in her accomplishments as an entrepreneur, philanthropist and ofcourse, music! It is commendable how she has remained passionate about Indian culture and has been working to popularise it. She is an inspiration for several people.”

“I fondly recall meeting her in New York in 2023,” he added.

Indian-origin singer Chandrika Tandon won the Grammy Award in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category for the album ‘Triveni’. She won this honour by defeating Ricky Kej and Anoushka Shankar.

Notably, Chandrika Tandon is the sister of former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, a name that reverberated in the corporate world and reflected the emergence of women as global leaders.

The 67th Grammy was held on Sunday in Los Angeles. She won the award along with her colleagues, South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto.

The Indian consulate in New York also congratulated the musician over Grammy honour.

Taking to X, it wrote, “Congratulations to Chandrika Tandon on winning Grammy Award in Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category for Triveni!”

“A mesmerising fusion of ancient mantras, flute, and cello, Triveni bridges cultures and traditions through the universal language of music,” it added.