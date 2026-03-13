PM Modi congratulates Jose Antonio Kast on assuming Chile’s presidency, says he looks forward to working closely

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Jose Antonio Kast Rist on taking oath as the President of Chile and expressed hope of further strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

Taking to the social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi extended his best wishes to the newly elected Chilean leader and highlighted India’s interest in deepening cooperation with Chile.

“Warm congratulations to Jose Antonio Kast Rist on assuming the office of the President of Chile. I look forward to working closely with him to further strengthen the warm and friendly relations between India and Chile and to deepen our cooperation across trade, technology and energy. Best wishes for a successful tenure,” the Prime Minister wrote.

Jose Antonio Kast was sworn in as Chile’s new president on Wednesday during a formal ceremony held at the National Congress building in the coastal city of Valparaíso. The 60-year-old leader officially assumed office in the Hall of Honour in the presence of senior officials and international dignitaries.

Outgoing President Gabriel Boric attended the ceremony and handed over the Piocha de O’Higgins, a traditional emblem symbolising the authority of the Chilean presidency, to his successor.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Kast hosted foreign delegations at a luncheon at the Cerro Castillo Presidential Palace in nearby Vina del Mar, a customary event associated with Chile’s presidential inauguration.

Several prominent international leaders attended the inauguration ceremony. Among them were Spain’s King Felipe VI, Argentina’s President Javier Milei, Bolivia’s President Rodrigo Paz, Panama’s President Jose Raul Mulino, Honduras’ President Nasry Asfura, Costa Rica’s President Rodrigo Chaves, Paraguay’s President Santiago Pena, and Uruguay’s President Yamandu Orsi, along with diplomats from various countries.

Kast, a lawyer by profession, comes from a family of German descent and has been a significant figure in Chile’s right-wing politics. His political journey began while studying law at the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, where he joined the Gremial Movement founded by Jaime Guzmán.

He later spent nearly two decades with the right-wing Independent Democratic Union (UDI) party, serving as a municipal council member and later as a member of Congress from 2002 to 2018.

In 2019, Kast established the Republican Party, advocating a stronger conservative political platform. Known for his tough stance on security, opposition to immigration, and conservative social views, Kast has often been at the centre of political debate in Chile.

After unsuccessful presidential campaigns in 2017 and 2021, Kast secured victory in his third attempt, defeating Left-wing candidate Jeannette Jara in a runoff election held last December.