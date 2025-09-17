PM Modi is like a ‘God’: Baba Ramdev extends wishes on his 75th birthday

New Delhi: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, Yoga Guru and Patanjali co-founder Baba Ramdev on Wednesday called him “like a God,” a “Sage of the Nation,” and a personality like a mountain.

Baba Ramdev hailed PM Modi as a proponent of Sanatan Dharma and the Swadeshi movement, while announcing a series of nationwide initiatives to mark the Prime Minister’s birthday.

Speaking to IANS, he said, “He is like God, a Sage of the Nation, a personality like a mountain. He is a true proponent of Sanatan Dharma and the Swadeshi movement. His vision of a Viksit Bharat is something we all must contribute to.”

To honour PM Modi’s commitment to youth and education, Patanjali will celebrate the day by rewarding academic excellence.

“On PM Modi’s birthday, Patanjali will honour meritorious students across all districts of India. Students securing the top three ranks in Class 10 and Class 12 exams under CBSE, state boards, and the Bharatiya Shiksha Board will each receive a cash award of Rs 50,000. This initiative aims to encourage academic excellence and inspire future leaders,” he said.

In addition to supporting education, Baba Ramdev further announced health-focused events as a tribute to the Prime Minister’s efforts in wellness and preventive care.

“To promote accessible healthcare and Yoga awareness, 750 free medical check-ups and wellness camps will be organised across the country. These camps will bring preventive health services closer to the people,” he added.

Highlighting PM Modi’s leadership, Baba Ramdev said, “We will raise awareness about health and promote Swadeshi as a national movement. This will help realise the dream of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. He is not just the Prime Minister; he is the representative of 150 crore people of this country.”

Reacting to Mukesh Ambani’s birthday message calling PM Modi an “avatar purush” sent by God, the Yoga Guru said, “This is his feeling. I consider him a blessing from God. He is like a divine figure. Such people are born once in a century. His intentions, policies, and leadership are solely for the betterment of the nation.”

On US President Donald Trump extending wishes to PM Modi, Ramdev said, “Trump had once imposed tariffs, but now he’s returning like a disciple. The negotiators he sends to India will also bow in humility. The Swadeshi movement will rise, and even global leaders are beginning to recognise India’s strength under PM Modi’s leadership.”

Commenting on the Opposition’s personal attacks on PM Modi and his mother, he added, “Mocking PM Modi’s mother is not Indian culture. Such behaviour is disgraceful and unacceptable.”