PM Modi, Kharge pay tributes to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Tributes to the great Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his Punya Tithi. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the nation’s unity laid the foundations of modern India. His exemplary work guides us towards building a stronger, more united country. We continue to draw inspiration from his life and work towards realizing his dream of a prosperous India.”

Kharge also took to X and said, “When the people become united, then even the cruelest rule cannot stand before them… — Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“Tributes to the Iron Man of India, the first Deputy Prime Minister of the country, former Congress President and our idol, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who made independent India a complete nation, on his death anniversary,” Kharge said.

He said, “The personality and thoughts of Sardar Patel will always inspire the coming generations to serve the nation.”

Patel died on December 15, 1950. He was the first Deputy Prime Minister and the first Home Minister of Independent India.