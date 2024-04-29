PM Modi meets fruit seller Mohini Gowda in Karnataka, praises her for ‘good work’



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met a fruit seller Mohini Gowda in Karnataka’s Sirsi region and showered praise on her for the good work that she was doing towards Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.

On his arrival at the helipad in Sirsi of Uttara Kannada district early in the day, PM Modi met the woman who sells fruits at a local bus stand. The photos and videos of the moment have gone viral after landing on social media and are also eliciting many reactions from netizens.

Mohini Gowda, a fruit seller at Ankola bus stand has made a distinct identity for herself because of her unique trait. She sells fruits wrapped in leaves. If someone throws the leaves after eating fruits, she picks them up and disposes of them in the dustbin.

PM Modi, currently on a campaign trail to Karnataka, took time out to appreciate and admire the contributions of Mohini Gowda in the Clean India Mission.

“Such examples of people contributing towards PM Modi’s vision of Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan will act as a motivating force for others,” wrote one user on X.

Early in the day, PM Modi addressed a poll rally in Bagalkote and lashed out at the ruling Congress government while making a series of stinging jibes at it.

He said that Congress dispensation turned the state, a globally reputed tech hub into a ‘tanker hub’ and said that it was running an ‘extortion gang’ rather than a government.



