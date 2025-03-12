PM Modi meets Pravind Jugnauth, discusses strengthening bilateral ties

Port Louis: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth on Wednesday and discussed ways to further strengthen India-Mauritius cooperation across various sectors.

Both leaders have a positive relationship. Pravind Jugnauth also attended the swearing-in ceremony for the Modi government’s third term in June 2024.

The Prime Minister will also hold a meeting with the Leader of Opposition of Mauritius, Georges Lesjongard.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Mauritius from March 11-12. Later in the day, he is set to attend the National Day celebrations of the East African nation.

Earlier in the day, he extended his best wishes to the people of Mauritius via X, stating, “National Day wishes to the people of Mauritius. Looking forward to today’s programmes, including taking part in the celebrations.”

On Tuesday, PM Modi held “productive talks” with his Mauritian counterpart, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, in Port Louis. The discussions focused on reviewing bilateral relations, assessing ongoing collaborations, and exploring new avenues to enhance the special bond between the two nations.

In a unique and symbolic gesture reflecting the deep ties between India and Mauritius, both leaders travelled together in the same car to a banquet hosted by PM Ramgoolam in honour of the visiting Indian leader. This reaffirmed the strength of their partnership, which has significantly deepened over the past decade under PM Modi’s leadership.

The government of Mauritius on Tuesday announced its decision to bestow the country’s highest honour ‘The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ongoing two-day State Visit to the Indian Ocean archipelago.

Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam made the announcement just before PM Modi began addressing the Indian community in Mauritius on Tuesday evening. Prime Minister Modi is the first Indian to receive the honour.

It is also the 21st international award bestowed upon PM Modi by a country.

PM Ramgoolam had also personally welcomed PM Modi at the airport early on Tuesday morning, further highlighting the warmth of their relationship.

During their meeting, PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to being a trusted development partner for Mauritius, emphasising that both countries would continue working together to advance the interests of the Global South.

On Tuesday evening, PM Modi addressed a community programme in Port Louis, celebrating the deep cultural and emotional bonds between the people of India and Mauritius.

“Mauritius is not just a partner country. For us, Mauritius is family,” he said while addressing the gathering at the Trianon Convention Centre.

Acknowledging the strong ties between the two nations, PM Modi added, “The presence of my friend, Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam and Mrs. Veena Ramgoolam made today’s community programme in Mauritius even more special. I also handed over OCI cards to them, illustrating the importance of India-Mauritius friendship.”