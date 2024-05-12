PM Modi should replace Guv instead of spreading falsehood on Sandeshkhali: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should replace the incumbent West Bengal Governor instead of spreading “falsehood” on the Sandeshkhali issue.

“The Prime Minister is constantly spreading falsehood over the Sandeshkhali issue. The Prime Minister’s representative is in Raj Bhavan, Kolkata. The women are scared to go there. I am facing a constitutional crisis. If necessary, I will have to speak to the Governor on the streets. I cannot enter Raj Bhavan because of some reports regarding the certain actions of the Governor. The Prime Minister should first replace him,” the Chief Minister said while addressing an election meeting at Barrackpore Lok Sabha in North 24 Parganas district in support of Trinamool Congress candidate Parth Bhowmik.

Earlier, the Prime Minister addressed an election rally at Barrackpore where he referred to the recent withdrawal of complaints of sexual harassment by a couple of women in Sandeshkhali.

“A new game is on at Sandeshkhali now. The Trinamool ‘goons’ are threatening the protesting women to withdraw their complaints because the name of the principal accused is Sheikh Shahjahan. Trinamool Congress wants to give him a clean chit. Since the beginning, the ruling party has tried to protect him,” the Prime Minister said.

The Chief Minister also claimed the ousting of BJP has already become evident after the first three phases of polls.

“What BJP knows is only to spread falsehood. They are selling the country, religion, caste and even the dignity of women,” the Chief Minister said.