PM Modi speaks to Pawan Kalyan, wishes him speedy recovery

Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who underwent surgery on the evening of April 18.

The Prime Minister posted on ‘X’ on Sunday that he spoke to Pawan Kalyan and enquired about his well-being.

“I spoke with Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Pawan Kalyan garu, and inquired about his well-being. He is a person endowed with immense courage and valor. Believing that Shri Pawan Kalyan garu will recover very soon, I am praying for his complete health,” PM wrote on X.

Pawan Kalyan thanked the Prime Minister for his kind words and for taking the time to speak with him and enquire about his health following the surgery.

“Your concern, encouragement, and wishes for a speedy recovery give me great strength. I remain grateful for your continued guidance, support, and healing wishes,” posted the Jana Sena leader.

Jana Sena Party earlier said in a statement that Pawan Kalyan underwent surgery on Saturday evening.

“While discussing administrative matters with his officials on Friday morning, he experienced severe discomfort. He has been facing health-related issues for the past few months. Following the advice of his personal physicians, he cancelled Friday’s official engagements and visited the hospital. At the hospital, doctors conducted medical examinations, including an MRI. After reviewing the reports, the medical team decided that surgery was necessary and performed the procedure,” it said.

“Doctors have advised that he may resume official duties after a week to ten days of rest. However, they have also indicated that long-term precautions will be necessary, and that full recovery may take a longer period,” reads the statement.

The party, however, did not share details about the nature of the surgery.

However, according to sources, he underwent a sinusitis procedure at a hospital in Hyderabad.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu wished Pawan Kalyan a speedy recovery. “May he regain his strength quickly and come back healthier than ever,” posted CM Naidu.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer also took to ‘X’ to wish the actor-politician a speedy recovery. “May Almighty bestow the strength on him for his fast recovery and good health.”