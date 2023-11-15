PM Modi to address rally in Rajasthan’s Baytoo today

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in the Baytoo Assembly seat in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Wednesday.

PM Modi, through this rally will try to reach out to the voters in nine Assembly seats of Barmer-Jaisalmer and the Shergarh seat of Jodhpur district. These include Baytoo, Barmer, Shiv, Siwana, Pachpadra, Gudamalani, Chauhtan, Jaisalmer, Pokaran and the Shergarh Assembly constituencies.

As per the schedule, PM Modi will reach Barmer at around 2 p.m. and will address the election rally in Baytoo Panchayat Samiti of the district.

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary, Jodhpur IG and Balotra Police officials took stock of the meeting venue. Various security agencies have made strict arrangements at the venue.

In the Assembly constituency (Baytoo) where PM Modi’s meeting will be held, the BJP stood third in the 2018 elections. Harish Choudhary of Congress had won and RLP was in second position.

This time, BJP has fielded a new face in the Baytoo seat and expressed confidence in Balaram Mundh. Umedaram Beniwal from RLP and current MLA Harish Chaudhary from Congress are in the fray .