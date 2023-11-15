We Are Interrogating Accused Praveen Arun Chowgale – SP Dr Arun

Udupi: “The district police are interrogating the accused Praveen Arun Chowgale (39), who was arrested in Kudachi of Rayabhaga Taluk, Belgaum district in connection with the murder case of four members of the same family at Nejaru”, said Udupi District Superintendent of Police Dr K. Arun.

Speaking to media persons at the Udupi SP office on November 15 said, “If his role is proven in the murder case he will be arrested and produced in court according to the law”.

Five teams were formed in connection with the case and investigated. According to the information, the accused was taken into custody at Kuduchi Police Station and brought to Udupi. Now the accused is interrogated and more information will be obtained, he said.

According to some technical and intelligence information, Praveen Arun is taken into custody. Much information including the reason for the murder will come out after interrogation. Later, he will be produced before the court.

More information will be released to the media after a thorough investigation. At present, we cannot confirm if he is working for CISF or CRPF. He may have worked as a Civil police but is not yet confirmed, he said.

In this case, we have taken 15-20 suspects into custody and interrogated them. Similarly, SP Dr Arun informed that Praveen has also been taken into custody and is being interrogated.



