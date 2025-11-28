PM Modi to attend ‘Laksha Kantha Gita’ chanting in Udupi today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be accorded a traditional welcome at the historic Udupi Sri Krishna Math during his visit on Friday, where he will also participate in the ‘Laksha Kantha Gita’ mass-chanting programme.

The Prime Minister will be traditionally welcomed to the temple on Friday morning. He will visit Madhwa Sarovara, have darshan of the deity and perform a special puja. He will then go to the venue where over 1 lakh devotees will recite Bhagavad Gita shlokas, Paryaya Puttige Mutt seer Sugunendra Tirtha Swami said on Thursday.

He further stated that the Prime Minister will unveil the “Kanaka Kavacha” (golden covering) for the divine “Kanakana Kindi” at the mutt.

It may be recalled that the Udupi Kanakana Kindi story relates to the 16th-century poet-saint Kanakadasa being denied entry to the Udupi Sri Krishna Temple because of his low caste. Praying from outside, his intense devotion moved the temple’s Lord Krishna idol, which miraculously turned around to face him.

A crack appeared in the wall through which Kanakadasa was able to see the deity; this spot was later made into a small window, named Kanakana Kindi.

Seer Sugunendra Tirtha Swami said: “The mutt will offer Suwarna Thirta Mantapa to the deity through PM Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister is slated to visit Sarvagnya Peeta, the goshala, and the new Gita Mandira. He will interact with all seers of the Ashta Mutts in the Chandrashale and receive their blessings. He has expressed a desire to sample a small quantity of Udupi special dishes, including ‘patrode’.”

The seer said devotees will begin reciting Bhagavad Gita shlokas at 9 a.m. When the Prime Minister arrives at the event venue, slokas from Chapter 15 — Purushottama Yoga — and then the last 10 shlokas of the final chapter will be recited. Devotees in different parts of the country and abroad will join the recitation online. All those physically participating in the programme will be provided food. All the poojas of the Krishna Mutt will be completed by 8 a.m. on Friday.

An official statement said: “The sacred temple town of Udupi in the coastal region is preparing to witness an extraordinary spiritual and cultural moment on November 28, 2025. India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will arrive at the historic Udupi Sri Krishna Math and later take part in the ‘Laksha Kantha Gita’ grand programme, where one lakh people will chant verses from the Bhagavad Gita in unison.”

“This visit combines devotion, tradition and massive public participation, reflecting India’s timeless civilisation, the ever-relevant message of the Gita, and the pinnacle of devotional expression. In the sanctum of the eight-century-old Sri Krishna temple, revered by millions across the world, Prime Minister Modi will offer special prayers and have darshan,” the statement added.

“After the temple visit, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the historic Gita chanting event where more than 1 lakh participants — including students, monks, scholars and people from various walks of life — will recite the Bhagavad Gita in one voice. He will also address the gathering.

“Paryaya Puttige Math seer Sugunendra Teertha Swamiji, continuing the tradition of Madhvacharya, has declared his historic fourth Paryaya the ‘Vishwa Gita Paryaya’ and has launched several significant initiatives that have drawn global participation from devotees. These include — ‘Akhanda Udayastamana Gita Parayana’ — continuous chanting of the Gita from sunrise to sunset for two years; and ‘Koti Gita Lekhana Yajna’ — a massive initiative where devotees from around the world learn, write and dedicate verses of the Gita to the lotus feet of Lord Krishna,” the statement said.

“As part of this tradition, the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme has been grandly organised by Paryaya Puttige Sri Krishna Math. This mega event aims to inspire society to follow the ideals of dharma, compassion and courage as taught in the Gita, while also standing as a powerful symbol of India’s unity and collective devotion. Devotees are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the Gita chanting and catching a glimpse of the Prime Minister,” the release added.

On Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., public entry to the Sri Krishna Math will be restricted. In this regard, the Math administration has requested devotees to cooperate during the darshan timings and to adhere to the revised schedule, the release stated.