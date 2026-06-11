PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 11th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre here on Thursday.

This year’s theme is ‘Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat @2047’, focusing on the well-being and development of every Indian, regardless of age, region, gender, or socio-economic background, according to an official statement.

The Governing Council Meeting will deliberate on the approach to realise this vision and translate it into concrete, measurable outcomes for every citizen across the country, the statement said.

According to the officials, this meeting will bring together Chief Ministers and Lt Governors to discuss the Inclusive Human Development Framework, anchored around four core pillars of foundational human capital and future-ready skills; productive employment, entrepreneurship and decentralised growth; health, nutrition and wellbeing; and equity and dignity for all.

Measures for promoting entrepreneurship, enhancing skilling, and creating sustainable employment opportunities across the country will also be deliberated upon in the meeting.

The discussions will further focus on collectively charting an implementation roadmap that leverages key enablers, including governance, digital public infrastructure (DPI), convergence, partnerships, and data-driven systems, alongside a structured mechanism to track short, medium, and long-term outcomes, ensuring accountability and measurable impact.

A key thrust will be on aligning state visions with the National Vision on Inclusive Human Development, reinforcing a unified and collaborative approach toward equitable and sustainable growth.

The Governing Council of NITI Aayog will also focus on the recommendations of the 5th National Conference of Chief Secretaries held from December 26 to 28, 2025.

Recommendations were made during the conference on five key themes, which include: Early Childhood Education: Laying the Foundation; Schooling: Building Blocks; Skilling: Future-Ready Workforce; Higher Education: Knowledge Economy; and Sports & Extracurricular: Beyond Classrooms.

The 11th Governing Council Meeting will be attended by Chief Ministers of states and UTs, Lit Governors/Administrators of Union Territories, Union Ministers as Ex-officio Members and Special Invitees, and the Vice Chairman, Members and the CEO of NITI Aayog.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday on a three-day visit to participate in the Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog.

The visit, his second to the national capital since assuming office last month, is being closely watched amid expectations of key political and administrative engagements.

Among those who accompanied him were personal aide Jegadheesh, Vishnu Reddy, Rajkumar, Jegadheesh Awasthi, assistant Rajendran and other officials attached to the Chief Minister’s office.

Sources indicated that Vijay is expected to address the gathering and present Tamil Nadu’s priorities and concerns before the council.

His participation comes at a time when the newly elected Tamil Nadu government is seeking greater financial support from the Centre for infrastructure projects, welfare initiatives and developmental programmes.

Additionally, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said he would actively participate in the upcoming meeting and raise issues of concern to the state.

“We are attending the meeting, and I will present matters relating to Karnataka’s interests. The Prime Minister had assured me of his cooperation on the day I assumed office. We will work together in the interest of development,” he said.