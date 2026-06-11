Jaipur factory fire: SHO among 9 cops suspended for negligence

Jaipur: Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal has taken strict action following the deadly fire at an illegally operated firecracker factory in the Kho Nagorian area of the district in Rajasthan, officials said.

Based on findings of a preliminary inquiry, nine police personnel, including the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kho Nagorian Police Station, have been suspended on Wednesday with immediate effect for alleged negligence in the discharge of their duties.

The action comes in the wake of the tragic incident in which eight people lost their lives after a massive fire broke out at the illegal firecracker manufacturing unit on Tuesday.

Commissioner Mittal said that the interim investigation report revealed serious lapses at both the beat and police station levels.

Acting on the findings, SHO Om Prakash Matwa, Head Constable Ashok, and Constables Ramavatar, Dinesh, Asif, Harendra, and Ashok have been placed under suspension.

Earlier, immediately after the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Ranjita Sharma had suspended Assistant Sub-Inspector Amar Singh and Head Constable Pappu Ram.

With the latest action, a total of nine police personnel have been suspended in connection with the case.

The Police Commissioner has entrusted the investigation into the incident to Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ajay Singh.

A special team has been constituted under his supervision to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all aspects of the incident, including the role of local police personnel and compliance with safety regulations. It will submit a detailed report, based on which further legal and departmental action will be initiated against any individual found responsible.

In the aftermath of the incident, Commissioner Mittal has directed all Deputy Commissioners of Police and Station House Officers in Jaipur Commissionerate to undertake intensive survey and inspection drives within their respective jurisdictions.

The directions said that immediate action will be taken against illegally operating factories, warehouses, firecracker storage facilities, and other hazardous establishments, beat officers and police station staff have been instructed to conduct door-to-door surveys to identify unauthorised storage of explosives and firecracker stockpiles operating within residential and densely populated areas.

Special attention will be given to ensuring compliance with safety norms and licensing requirements for hazardous materials.

The Commissioner emphasised that negligence at any level in matters affecting public safety will not be tolerated and that strict action will continue against those found responsible.