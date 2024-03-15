PM Modi to visit Bhutan next week



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted an invitation extended by his Bhutan counterpart Dasho Tshering Tobgay, on behalf of the king Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, to visit the Himalayan kingdom next week.

The two prime ministers met in the national capital on Thursday, sharing warm hugs and handshakes, and discussed a range of issues to strengthen relations between the two neighbouring nations.

“On behalf of His Majesty the King of Bhutan, PM Tshering Tobgay extended invitation to Prime Minister Modi to visit Bhutan next week. Prime Minister accepted the invitation,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a release on Friday.

Both leaders reviewed the progress in various areas of bilateral partnership, including infrastructure development, connectivity, energy, hydropower cooperation, people-to-people exchanges, and development cooperation, the MEA statement said.

Further, they reaffirmed their commitment to further bolster the “special and unique” friendship between the two countries.

PM Tobgay conveyed his deep appreciation for India’s role as a reliable, trusted, and valued partner in his nation’s developmental priorities.

After meeting PM Modi, PM Tobgay wrote in a post on X handle: “Wonderful to meet my friend, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. I thanked him for his steadfast support to Bhutan, and we discussed a range of issues to strengthen relations between Bhutan and India. Prime Minister Modi Ji also agreed to visit Bhutan soon … next week, in fact!”

PM Modi said he was “glad to meet” his “friend” on his first overseas visit after assuming office in February 2024, and they had “productive discussions encompassing various aspects of our unique and special partnership”.

PM Modi also conveyed his “heartfelt thanks” to the King of Bhutan and Premier Tobgay for inviting him.

The two nations share warm and cordial ties, based on trust, goodwill, and mutual understanding at all levels.

Earlier this week, the Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, gave its approval for the signing of three MoUs between India and Bhutan, covering the supply of petroleum products, energy efficiency, and cooperation in food safety measures.