PM Modi to visit Mysuru on April 14: K’taka BJP chief Vijayendra



Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state’s Mysuru city on April 14 and address a public meeting.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru, Vijayendra said the programme would be organised at the Mysuru Maharaja’s Ground at 4 p.m. on April 14.

“The party workers of Mysuru-Kodagu, Mandya and Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituencies will participate in the rally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving in the cultural city Mysuru and his visit will strengthen the BJP in the Lok Sabha seats of the region,” he said.

Former Karnataka chief minister and NDA’s Mandya Lok Sabha seat candidate H.D. Kumaraswamy, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa and other senior leaders will participate in the rally, Vijayendra said.

“There is a pro-NDA wave in all three Lok Sabha segments, and the margin is going to increase following the visit of PM Modi. We will win these seats by massive margins. Lakhs of party workers from BJP and JD-S are going to take part in the rally,” Vijayendra said.

Criticising the Congress, he said that “the Congress workers are in a desperate state”.

“In Bengaluru Rural MP Constituency, the Congress workers have fatally attacked BJP workers. The Congress which was in an illusion that they, will win 18 to 20 seats, is now coming to terms with the reality,” he said.

Vijayendra further said the BJP and JD-S workers are working unitedly towards ensuring the victory of their candidates.

“The incidents of attacks won’t prove to be a setback for the BJP,” he added.



