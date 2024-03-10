PM Modi to witness exercise ‘Bharat Shakti’ at Pokhran on March 12



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan on March 12 to witness the ‘Bharat Shakti’ – a synergised demonstration of indigenous defence capabilities in the form of a Tri-Services Live Fire and Manoeuvre Exercise in Pokhran.

Officials said that the exercise ‘Bharat Shakti’ will display an array of indigenous weapon systems and platforms as a demonstration of the prowess of the country, premised on the nation’s Aatmanirbharata initiative.

“It will simulate realistic, synergised, multi-domain operations displaying integrated operational capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces to counter threats across land, air, sea, cyber, and space domains,” the officials said.

They said that the key equipment and weapons systems participating in the exercise include T-90 (IM) Tanks, Dhanush and Sarang Gun Systems, Akash Weapons System, Logistics Drones, Robotic Mules, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and an array of unmanned aerial vehicles among others, from Indian Army showcasing the advanced ground warfare and aerial surveillance capabilities.

They said that the Navy will be showcasing Naval Anti-Ship Missiles, Autonomous Cargo Carrying Aerial Vehicles, and Expendable Aerial Targets, highlighting maritime strength and technological sophistication.

“Indian Air Force will be deploying the indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Light Utility Helicopters, and Advanced Light Helicopters, demonstrating air superiority and versatility in air operations,” the officials said.

They said that Bharat Shakti highlights the resilience, innovation, and strength of India’s domestic defence capabilities on the global stage.

“The programme exemplifies the nation’s strong strides towards Aatmanirbharta in defence, by showcasing the might and operational prowess of the Indian Armed Forces and the ingenuity and commitment of the indigenous defence industry,” the officials said.