PM Modi trying to exploit people emotionally with his ‘bury’ remark: CM Siddaramaiah



Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to exploit people emotionally with his “bury remark” as he fears losing the Lok Sabha elections.

Siddaramaiah’s statement comes after PM Modi, during a campaign rally in Maharashtra on Friday, had said that some in the Opposition want to bury him alive but the people of the country will not let anything happen to him.

Talking to media persons at his residence in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said, “PM Modi has done nothing for the poor in the past 10 years. The Prime Minister has not kept the promises he made to the people.”

“The Prime Minister is making such statements out of fear of losing the Lok Sabha polls. He is a liar and is trying to exploit people emotionally. People who are aware of the plot will never make the mistake again,” the Chief Minister said.

Reacting to former Chief Minister B. S. Yeddiyurappa’s statement that the farmers’ loans should be waived off due to drought in the state, Siddaramaiah said that Yediyurappa has no moral right to talk about farmers’ loan waiver because he had once said that “we do not have a printing machine to waive off loans”.



